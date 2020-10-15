1/
Gale Ann Martin
1936 - 2020
Gale Ann Martin

Gale Ann Martin, age 83, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home. She was born October 12, 1936 in Toledo, OH to Arthur and Anna (Jamboree) Periatt. Gale was a 1955 graduate of Whitney High School cosmetology program. She was employed as a cashier at Food Town for 25 years. An avid boater, she was a 50 year member of the Ottawa River Yacht Club Lady's Auxiliary. Gale loved shopping and snowmobiling.

Gale is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Martin; children, Michael (Debbie) Martin, Kimberly (James) Schoendorf, Connie (Geoffrey) Brewer, Kay LaVrar, and Scott (Tammy) Martin; brother, Arthur (Rita) Periatt Jr.; sister, Sharon Periatt; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Periatt; sister, Betty Nissan; granddaughter, Stephanie Douglas, and son-in-law, Mike LaVrar.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Gale's life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Ottawa River Yacht Club, 5844 Edgewater Dr. Toledo, OH. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ottawa River Yacht Club
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
