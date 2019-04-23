Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Buttram Cemetery
Dayton, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Roddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Frances Roddy


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gale Frances Roddy Obituary
Gale Frances Roddy

Gale Frances Roddy, 89, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 24, 1929, in Decatur, TN. She enjoyed bingo and making quilts for her children and grandchildren.

Gale is survived by daughters, Sharon K. (Dennis L.) Dillon, Kathy (Richard Schreiner) Harris, Donna Gardull, Robin Dupont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Frances) Crowe. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Louella (Barger) Crowe; her husband, Samuel A. Roddy; her son, Ronnie; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, in Oregon, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Graveside burial will be in Buttram Cemetery, Dayton, TN, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now