|
|
Gale Frances Roddy
Gale Frances Roddy, 89, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 24, 1929, in Decatur, TN. She enjoyed bingo and making quilts for her children and grandchildren.
Gale is survived by daughters, Sharon K. (Dennis L.) Dillon, Kathy (Richard Schreiner) Harris, Donna Gardull, Robin Dupont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Frances) Crowe. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Louella (Barger) Crowe; her husband, Samuel A. Roddy; her son, Ronnie; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, in Oregon, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Graveside burial will be in Buttram Cemetery, Dayton, TN, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019