Celebrating

Garold L. Smith

9/25/1942 - 2/23/2019

Gary Smith was always that crazy guy who found friends everywhere! He always said “you shouldn't stop having fun when you get old...or you'll get old when you stop having fun.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Lynda Sue. His children are Tracey Todd, Kellie Ordway and Randy Smith, all of Pompano, Florida.

Gary shared his later years with Fran Oliver. After many years together they married in 2016. They loved going to watch the Toledo Mud Hens, the Toledo Rockets and the Detroit Tigers. He also loved car racing...whether it was at the Toledo Speedway or Nascar on TV. Every summer they looked forward to seeing the many dear friends in Toledo and Maumee. He was the life of every party and a joy to be around. He loved playing pool and was a member of several leagues through the years. He will be missed by many.

Gary was born in Toledo. He was currently living in Punta Gorda, Forida, with his wife, Fran, and his beloved dog, Lee.

In memory and celebration of his life, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of South Florida, 1145 N. E. 14th Terrace, Miami, FL, 33136.

As published in The Blade



Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary