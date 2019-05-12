Garred B. Manning



Garred B. Manning, 81, of Toledo, passed away after a short battle with dementia and heart failure, Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Manor of Perrysburg, with his children by his side. Garred was born June 12, 1937 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to Cottle and Grace (Winkleman) Manning. He grew up and spent most of his life in the Walbridge area and went on to work for Chrysler in Perrysburg for thirty years, retiring on November 30, 1998.



Garred enjoyed going to the casinos with Ellie, and in his earlier years enjoyed roller-skating. He was a pool shark and loved to challenge anyone in the game of pool. Garred will be remembered for his laid back personality and his hard work ethic.



He is survived by his children, LuAnn (Dave) St. Johns, Kay (Dennis) Arp, David (Audrey) Manning, Darrell (Jeanine) Manning, Dane (Susan) Manning and step-son, Ronald Kaizer; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobbie and Bonnie Manning, half-brother, Junior Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Kaizer, ex-wife, JoAnn Ulrich, his father, Cottle, mother, Grace, stepfather, Charles and stepmother, Lonnie.



Friends will be received Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10-Noon at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with a funeral service beginning at Noon. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Garred's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019