Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garred Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garred B. Manning


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garred B. Manning Obituary
Garred B. Manning

Garred B. Manning, 81, of Toledo, passed away after a short battle with dementia and heart failure, Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Manor of Perrysburg, with his children by his side. Garred was born June 12, 1937 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to Cottle and Grace (Winkleman) Manning. He grew up and spent most of his life in the Walbridge area and went on to work for Chrysler in Perrysburg for thirty years, retiring on November 30, 1998.

Garred enjoyed going to the casinos with Ellie, and in his earlier years enjoyed roller-skating. He was a pool shark and loved to challenge anyone in the game of pool. Garred will be remembered for his laid back personality and his hard work ethic.

He is survived by his children, LuAnn (Dave) St. Johns, Kay (Dennis) Arp, David (Audrey) Manning, Darrell (Jeanine) Manning, Dane (Susan) Manning and step-son, Ronald Kaizer; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobbie and Bonnie Manning, half-brother, Junior Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Kaizer, ex-wife, JoAnn Ulrich, his father, Cottle, mother, Grace, stepfather, Charles and stepmother, Lonnie.

Friends will be received Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10-Noon at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with a funeral service beginning at Noon. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Garred's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now