1/
Gary A. ""Big Block"" Lewis
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A.

"Big Block" Lewis

1954 - 2020

Gary passed away suddenly at age 64. He attended Bowsher highschool, where he played football, and was good at it.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years. He loved his job, seeing new places, meeting all kinds of people, and flirting with all the waitresses along the way.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rose Marie Lewis. He is survived by his brother, Jim ( Barb) Lewis and their children, Matt and Shannon Lewis. Also his sister, Kathleen Barnard and her children, Tom (Crystal) Burnworth and Jamie (John ) Ward. Gary will be greatly missed.

There will be no services per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved