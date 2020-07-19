Gary A.
"Big Block" Lewis
1954 - 2020
Gary passed away suddenly at age 64. He attended Bowsher highschool, where he played football, and was good at it.
He was a truck driver for over 30 years. He loved his job, seeing new places, meeting all kinds of people, and flirting with all the waitresses along the way.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rose Marie Lewis. He is survived by his brother, Jim ( Barb) Lewis and their children, Matt and Shannon Lewis. Also his sister, Kathleen Barnard and her children, Tom (Crystal) Burnworth and Jamie (John ) Ward. Gary will be greatly missed.
There will be no services per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.