Gary A. VolkersGary Allan Volkers, age 58, of Toledo, passed away June 12, 2020, at home. Gary was born June 7, 1962, in Toledo to Gary and Carrol (Repass) Volkers. Gary attended Waite High School. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his El-Camino. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved listening to music and singing along. He was employed for many years at A & Z Diecast. He also worked for North Star Steel before retiring. Gary will be remembered for his sense of humor and telling you how it is.In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard Hartford. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Angela (Ryan) Bovee, Jason Volkers and Gary Allan Volkers Jr.; ex-wife, Penny Hartford; fiancé, Gayle Brock; step-son, Bradley Rodriguez; siblings, Linda Sue Vess, Gregory L. Volkers, Mary M. Kusz; 11 grandchildren; faithful canine companions, Bailey and Tysin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Per his wishes, Gary will be laid to rest privately.In lieu of flowers, Gary's family asks that you treat a stranger to a random act of kindness.To leave a special message for Gary's family, please visit: