Gary Allen Diebert Jr.
~ November 01, 2018
It was one year ago today that God called you home. Your wings were ready but my heart was not. You went away so suddenly without being able to say goodbye. The night you passed away, my heart broke in places that I never knew existed. One year later, my world is still shattered. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. When I close my eyes at night, I see you. When I open my eyes, I miss you even more. I miss hearing your voice, I miss your big giant hugs, and miss seeing your big cheesy smile whenever you were happy. God looked around his garden and found an empty place, he then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. When it was time to go, God put his arms around you and gently placed you to rest. With the help of his angels they lifted you to where you are now at your best.
Rest in peace my son, I love you more than words can say...Mom
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019