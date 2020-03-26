|
|
Gary Allen Williams
October 26, 1949 - March 21, 2020
Gary Allen Williams, 70, departed this life on March 21, 2020, peacefully. Gary was born on October 26, 1949, in Norfolk, VA to the union of Anthony and Jessie Mae Williams.
Gary retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He loved to travel and eat at the finest restaurants.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Jannie; his children, Dr. April M. Williams of Katy, Texas, Dehart (Sandra) Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Wanda (Rev. Thomas) Bell of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chynna Houston, Bria Johnson, Brianna Johnson, and Papa's baby, Nyla Bell; four siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services are private.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020