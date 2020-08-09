1/1
Gary D. Goodrich
1947 - 2020
Gary D. Goodrich

Gary was born March 10,1947, he ended his journey August 6, 2020, of cancer. Gary graduated from Whitmer High School in 1965, after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Sargent. Gary owned his own Heating and Airconditioning business for 50 years.

He is survived by his sister, Barb (Jerry) Pfaff; brothers, Don (Judy) and Ray (Sky Morris) Goodrich and a host of relatives and good friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Don; brothers, Bruce (his golfing buddy) and Keith Goodrich.

The family request memorial be made to the Toledo Humane Society in Gary's memory. Services will be private. Please sign Gary's Book of Memories at www.rascottfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
