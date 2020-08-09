Gary D. Goodrich
Gary was born March 10,1947, he ended his journey August 6, 2020, of cancer. Gary graduated from Whitmer High School in 1965, after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Sargent. Gary owned his own Heating and Airconditioning business for 50 years.
He is survived by his sister, Barb (Jerry) Pfaff; brothers, Don (Judy) and Ray (Sky Morris) Goodrich and a host of relatives and good friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Don; brothers, Bruce (his golfing buddy) and Keith Goodrich.
The family request memorial be made to the Toledo Humane Society in Gary's memory. Services will be private. Please sign Gary's Book of Memories at www.rascottfuneralhome.com