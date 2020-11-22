Mr. Gary D. Witcher
Mr. Witcher, 39, passed Thursday, November 5, 2020. He attended Jesup W. Scott High School and later earned his GED and forklift license.
He is survived by wife, Marketa Witcher; mother, Daphne Witcher; children, Keylona Witcher, Malaysia, Kayla, Garionna, Aaliyah, Gary Jr, Timothy, Gion and Gionna; 4 grandchildren; 5 brothers; 3 sisters and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively on Monday, November 23, 2020 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Benjamin Green, Eulogist.cbrownfuneralhome.com