Gary David Norman10/10/1950 - 9/24/2020Gary David Norman, 69, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his family. He was born October 10, 1950 to Charles and Lucinda (Mullins) Norman. Gary loved football, whether it be watching the Cleveland Browns, or the Ohio State Buckeyes. Above that he enjoyed coaching youth football for Perrysburg's Big Gold league as well as the YMCA's flag football league. Whether it be through going to hockey games or just spending time together, being with his grandchildren was very important to him.Gary is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; children, Brian (Danielle) Norman, Wendy Norman, and Kyler Norman; grandsons, Ian, Jacob, and Henry; sister, Donna Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Charles; mother. Lucinda; and brother, Michael Norman.A memorial service to honor Gary's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia, where a fund in Gary's memory can be found. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio. Condolences to his family may be left online at