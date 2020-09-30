1/
Gary David Norman
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary David Norman

10/10/1950 - 9/24/2020

Gary David Norman, 69, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his family. He was born October 10, 1950 to Charles and Lucinda (Mullins) Norman. Gary loved football, whether it be watching the Cleveland Browns, or the Ohio State Buckeyes. Above that he enjoyed coaching youth football for Perrysburg's Big Gold league as well as the YMCA's flag football league. Whether it be through going to hockey games or just spending time together, being with his grandchildren was very important to him.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; children, Brian (Danielle) Norman, Wendy Norman, and Kyler Norman; grandsons, Ian, Jacob, and Henry; sister, Donna Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Charles; mother. Lucinda; and brother, Michael Norman.

A memorial service to honor Gary's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia, where a fund in Gary's memory can be found. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio. Condolences to his family may be left online at

www.witzlershank.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved