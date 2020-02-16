|
Gary Dean Beadle, Sr.
Gary Dean Beadle, Sr., 78, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Gary was born on July 12, 1941 in Sylvania, Ohio to William and Thelma (Bernholtz) Beadle, and was the ninth of fourteen children. He was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church in Temperance, Michigan, where he served faithfully, over many years, as a Youth Director, Deacon, Bus Captain, Sunday School Teacher, and Children's Church Director. He was on staff as an Athletic Director and Coach at Stateline Christian School, where he established many sports programs.
Gary and his wife, Linda, opened their hearts and served as House Parents at the Rio Grande Children's Home in Mission, Texas. Over a period of three years, Gary also taught and coached sports teams at Forest Park Christian School in Forest Park, Georgia and Berean Baptist Academy in Adrian, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda (Robbins) Beadle; his five children, Kelly L. Condict, Gary D. Beadle, Jr., Sheila K. Jacobs, Julie A. Friedrich, and Peggy D. Spitellie; twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church located at 6320 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI 48182. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020