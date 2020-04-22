Gary Dennis Pfotenhauer Gary D. Pfotenhauer, 77, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 in his rural Risingsun home, under the care of Hospice. Gary was born August 18, 1942, in Toledo Ohio, to the late William and Doris (Henry) Pfotenhauer. He attended Cherry School and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968, and was stationed in Vietnam for one year as a medic with the Marines. He attended Walsh College and graduated from Timken Mercy School of Nursing, in Canton, Ohio as a Registered Nurse. He worked in surgery and recovery at Flower Hospital for over 40 years continuing to work for several years after his 2009 diagnosis of ALS. Survivors include brothers, Rodney (Judy), William (Sandy) of Toledo and Allen (Etsuko) of Malabar, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His memberships included Bradner American Legion, Toledo Area Polka Society, former member of the International Music Association and the Ohio Polka Boosters. He was Baptized in the Baptist Church and had attended the Risingsun First Church of God and Saint Lucas Lutheran Church. Gary loved gardening, yard work, polka dancing, politics, and casinos. Most of all he loved hanging out with his best friend and compadre, Lanny Milligan, with whom he had resided with for 43 years. Together they had more fun and were so happy to have made so many friends and acquaintances in various walks of life over the years. Gary was a very brave and honorable man and he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by Lanny, and everyone who knew him. Gary loved life even in a wheelchair and he made life easier for everyone. Services for Gary will be private. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio. Memorials can be made to the Wood County Humane Society or the ALS Northwest Ohio Chapter. Arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net Special thanks to all of Gary's loving caregivers and may God bless Amy for all of her care, love, and devotion.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020.