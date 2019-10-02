|
Gary Dennis Roytek
On Friday, September 27, 2019, Gary Dennis Roytek, age 67, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 17, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio, to Bernard "Bud" and Bernice "Bernie" Roytek. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Roy C. Start High School. On September 15, 1978, he married the love of his life, Christine Keel.
For over 4 decades, Gary was a loyal and dedicated employee of George Ballas Buick, where he made many life-long friendships. Gary was an animal lover, and throughout his life he enjoyed playing softball with his brothers, coaching softball at Elmhurst Elementary, dropping a line in the water every chance he had, and cracking open a cold one with his kids. He was also a fierce and loyal Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.
Gary will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 41 years, Christine; daughter, Amy McVey (Tyson Bowerman); son, Gary (Kenzi) Roytek; daughter; Megan (Jason) Rork; grandchildren, McKenzie McVey (Travis Hoffman), Cade McVey (Stacy Lane), Logan, Brady, Collin and Madison Roytek, Brooklyn Rork; great-grandson, Declan Hoffman; as well as his brothers, Greg and Jeff Roytek and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially Nita for her warmth and compassion.
Friends and family are asked to gather Saturday, October 5th, for a memorial dinner from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Swanton American Legion Hall, 200 S. Hallett Ave., Swanton, OH 43558.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the Toledo Humane Society.
Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019