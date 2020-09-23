Gary Douglas MarxMay 26, 1945 - September 16, 2020Gary D. Marx, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born May 26, 1945, to Norman and Marilyn (Stender) Marx in Toledo, the oldest of four sons all lovingly referred to as the "Marx Brothers."Gary was employed at Teledyne and later Champion Spark Plug. While working a fulltime job, he also obtained a Commercial Pilot License.He and his brother, Jeff owned and operated A & E Rental in Northwood, Ohio, for many years until its sale and Gary's retirement.He was an avid golfer, playing on multiple leagues with his family. A lover of nature, Gary spent much of his free-time walking at Wildwood Preserve Metropark.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years, Deborah Marx; son, Timothy (Julie) Marx and their sons, Eric and Brian Marx; his daughter, Toni (Bill) Manders and their son, James Manders and his siblings, the "Marx Brothers", Dean Marx, Jeffrey (Marueen) Marx and Greg Marx.In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his beloved step-daughter, Kelly Stein, who passed in May of this year.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to remember Gary at The Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metroparks, 5100 Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43615 on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12-4pm.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Toledo Metroparks.To leave a special message for the Marx Family please visit