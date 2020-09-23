1/1
Gary Douglas Marx
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Douglas Marx

May 26, 1945 - September 16, 2020

Gary D. Marx, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born May 26, 1945, to Norman and Marilyn (Stender) Marx in Toledo, the oldest of four sons all lovingly referred to as the "Marx Brothers."

Gary was employed at Teledyne and later Champion Spark Plug. While working a fulltime job, he also obtained a Commercial Pilot License.

He and his brother, Jeff owned and operated A & E Rental in Northwood, Ohio, for many years until its sale and Gary's retirement.

He was an avid golfer, playing on multiple leagues with his family. A lover of nature, Gary spent much of his free-time walking at Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years, Deborah Marx; son, Timothy (Julie) Marx and their sons, Eric and Brian Marx; his daughter, Toni (Bill) Manders and their son, James Manders and his siblings, the "Marx Brothers", Dean Marx, Jeffrey (Marueen) Marx and Greg Marx.

In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his beloved step-daughter, Kelly Stein, who passed in May of this year.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to remember Gary at The Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metroparks, 5100 Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43615 on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12-4pm.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Toledo Metroparks.

To leave a special message for the Marx Family please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
The Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metroparks
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved