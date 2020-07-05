1/1
Gary (Coach) Duhaime
1935 - 2020
Gary (Coach) Duhaime

07/11/1935 - 06/12/2020

Gary (Coach) Duhaime went to be with the Lord on June 12,2020 in his home, in Toledo with loving family near him.

The Toledo family will be having a memorial service for him, at One Hope Church, 4621 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Oh 43614 on July 11, 2020 (His 85th Birthday) at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of his wonderful life.

His loving wife, Joyce, of 10 years and family welcome guests. A request of any donations be given to Ohio Living Hospice, (to which we are very thankful) or One Hope Church.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
JUL
11
Service
01:00 PM
One Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
MY DEAREST SHERRY, I'M SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR DAD. HE WAS A GREAT GUY, AND EVERY MEETING I HAD WITH HIM WAS PLEASANT. YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE IN MY PRAYERS. LOVE ALWAYS, KATHY BYRD
KATHY BYRD
Friend
June 16, 2020
When I was in 9th grade I asked Coach what I needed to do to start on the varsity team. He told me I needed to join the cross country team. So I did. I found out quickly that I was a significantly better runner and basketball ended. I went on to run track and cross country in college. My locker was right next to his class and he always had me come into his room to ask me how I was doing and ask about college plans. He truly cared about me and our team as people. One of the biggest influences in my life and Ill miss you coach.
Jasen Leffel
Student
