Gary (Coach) Duhaime



07/11/1935 - 06/12/2020



Gary (Coach) Duhaime went to be with the Lord on June 12,2020 in his home, in Toledo with loving family near him.



The Toledo family will be having a memorial service for him, at One Hope Church, 4621 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Oh 43614 on July 11, 2020 (His 85th Birthday) at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of his wonderful life.



His loving wife, Joyce, of 10 years and family welcome guests. A request of any donations be given to Ohio Living Hospice, (to which we are very thankful) or One Hope Church.





