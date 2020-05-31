Gary Franklin DiekmanGary F. Diekman, 72, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. He was born on June 16, 1947 to Franklin and Betty Diekman. Gary was a 1965 graduate of Lake High School and served in the Army National Guard. He owned and operated Gary's Eastside Automotive for many years, retiring in 2016. Gary was a member of Ohio State Tractor Pullers and the N.T.P.A.Gary is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Diekman; son, Brian Diekman; grandchildren, Dakota and Brittney and his siblings, Linda Wamer, William (Margaret) Diekman, and Deborah Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Betty Diekman.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church 300 Warner St. Walbridge, OH 43465 where family will receive guests after 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio."A special thanks to the ICCU and ICU staff at St. Luke's Hospital for all their great care given to Gary."