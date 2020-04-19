Gary George Wandtke
1943 - 2020
Gary George Wandtke Gary George Wandtke, age 77, our loving husband, dad and grandpa, passed away April 12, 2020. Born February 11, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Carol and Loraine Wandtke. Gary earned his bachelor's degree in Industrial Management from Purdue University. He had a decades-long career in the foundry industry, working as an International Technical Services Representative and consulting with manufacturing companies all over the world. Surviving are his wife of over 52 years, Constance Wandtke; 5 daughters, Ann (Niklas) Almstedt, Sarah (Jerry) Cotellesse, Lillian Wandtke, Katherine (Adrian Limmen) Wandtke, and Elizabeth Wandtke; 11 grandchildren; brother, Jeffrey (Dr. Harriet Seldin) Wandtke; and many other family members and friends. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincerest and warm condolences for your loss. May God grant you peace at this time.
I will drink a beer in his memory tonight ,may he rest in pease ,my condolenses to connie and family. O.G.
Gary is a great man ,I willmiss him .O.G.
gary wandtke
Neighbor
