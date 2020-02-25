|
Gary Incorvaia II
Gary "Joe" Incorvaia II, age 33, of Toledo had an energy for life and a compassion for others. He passed on February 22, 2020. He was a lover of all things. Those who had the pleasure of knowing "Broseph" knew his family was everything and his children were his proudest accomplishments! He was a friend, a prankster, always an entertainer, and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Once a friend of Joe's you were loved by him for life, it didn't matter how much time had passed, you were his "dude." He was loyal to a fault and never met a stranger. His laughter and smile were contagious; sense of humor unmatched. The ornery twinkle in his eye along with his ****-grin - was one that captured the hearts of all that knew him.
A kid at heart his nieces and nephews loved his goofy, playful nature and his endless pockets full of goodies. Skittles, sour patch kids, airheads, dumb-dumbs, and more. The kids knew they were in for a blast the minute Uncle Joe came running towards the pool with his trunks barely able to stay above his crack. His big cannon balls and large waves often kept more water out of the pool than in.
His dynamic energy could not be contained when his children were born. Although a thrill seeker, he tamed his adventurous side to become a protective papa bear. He loved his bear hugs. It wasn't uncommon to find him napping with one of them nestled on his chest. Joe did everything to the nth degree, especially when it came to Cailee and his children. From eggs at morning breakfasts to firework displays just because. Or the ever growing collection of pets for the passion of animals he shared with his children. He was always planning trips to the park or the zoo or most recently Legoland.
May your heart of gold and your genuine soul carry on in the love you shared with your children. We love you high as the sky…
He is survived by his fiancé Cailee Myers; son, Maxwell and daughter, Rylee; parents, Gary and Margaret Incorvaia; sister, Tara Willis and her children: Logan, Ava and Ashlyn; sister, Erin (Michael) Perry and their children: Nolan and Vivian; sister, Lauren (Grant) Harrison and their children: Brody, Emrie, and Coltin.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Rita Incorvaia; maternal grandparents, John and Alice Neenan; and nephew Colin Perry.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Memorial Services will be held at St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church on Thursday Feb. 27th at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be Private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, they will establish a fund to care for Joe's and Cailee's children.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020