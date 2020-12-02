1/1
Gary J. Feltz
1948 - 2020
Gary J. Feltz

July 12, 1948 - Nov. 27, 2020

Gary J. Feltz "Big Man", age 72, of Toledo, OH,passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at McLaren Greater Lansing, Lansing, MI. He was born on July 12, 1948, in Toledo, OH, to Kenneth and Luella (Cousino) Feltz. On November 14, 1970, he married his first wife, Juliann Kosnick and she preceded him in death on May 26, 1998. Gary then married Nancy Struck-Klein on June 25, 2005 and she survives. For many years he was a parts delivery driver for Freightliner of Toledo and retired in 1998. He served his country proudly while enlisted in the United States Navy as a Navy Seal during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Gary was a life member of VFW Post 2984, Northwood, OH and in his spare time enjoyed camping, fishing and bingo.

In addition to his wife, Nancy; Gary is survived by his son, James (Carla) of Vancouver, WA; 3 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great- great nieces, great-great nephews; sister and brother-in-law, Victor (Linda) Vallejo, sister-in-law, Jeri McCann and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Juliann; brother, Leroy Feltz and sister, Shirley Stone.

Arrangements are private and being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. The family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: American Diabetes Foundation. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
December 2, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
