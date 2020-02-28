Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Mallett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Mallett


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary J. Mallett Obituary
Gary J. Mallett

Gary J. Mallett, 81, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Manor of Perrysburg Care Center.

Gary worked for the Chrysler Corporation Design Office in Detroit, Michigan for 33 years, retiring in 1997. Gary was an avid golfer and was a member of Heatherdowns Country Club for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lanoma Mallett, and his son Darryl Scott Mallett. Gary is survived by his daughter Dawn Mallett; son Greg Sharp; grandson Gary Mallett and brother Terry Mallett (Linda).

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, February 28th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. His funeral service will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -