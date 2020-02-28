|
Gary J. Mallett
Gary J. Mallett, 81, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Manor of Perrysburg Care Center.
Gary worked for the Chrysler Corporation Design Office in Detroit, Michigan for 33 years, retiring in 1997. Gary was an avid golfer and was a member of Heatherdowns Country Club for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lanoma Mallett, and his son Darryl Scott Mallett. Gary is survived by his daughter Dawn Mallett; son Greg Sharp; grandson Gary Mallett and brother Terry Mallett (Linda).
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, February 28th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. His funeral service will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020