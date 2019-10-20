|
Gary James Tutak
Gary James Tutak, age 70, of Toledo's Shoreland Community, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania with his loving family at his side. He was born on February 10, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Edward and Gloria (Wisniewski) Tutak. Gary was a graduate of Rossford High School and a Paratrooper in the US Army. He worked for the Jeep Corporation for 40 years, first in the Body Shop and eventually as a mechanic in Department 270 where he specialized in automotive electrical systems. He was a member of the American Legion Post 193 in Luna Pier, MI and a former member of Mayfair Plymouth Congregational Church.
Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing, and golfing in his younger years. Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, he loved to entertain friends and family with jokes and stories. He and his family were loyal Cleveland Browns fans and longtime season ticket holders. Gary enjoyed working with his friends Jim, Mike, and Donny helping others with rehab projects. He loved traveling with his wife Pat and their three daughters. They spent most weekends at Silver Lake in the Irish Hills. Their last excursion was a weekend on Lake Michigan in Mackinaw City just two weeks ago. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and family man, he will be dearly missed.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia (Orwig) Tutak; daughters, Michelle Olender, Lori Olender, and Tiffany (Richard) Shumway; granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline; mother, Gloria Bower; brothers, Joseph (Cynthia), Don, and Edward "Skip" Tutak; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; stepfather, Robert Bower; and sister-in-law, Karen Tutak.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 22 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Ellis presiding. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Fish Cemetery, Pemberville, OH
Memorial donations may be given to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019