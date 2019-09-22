Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
More Obituaries for Gary Abbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Abbe Sr.


1943 - 2019
Gary L. Abbe Sr. Obituary
Gary L. Abbe, Sr.

Gary L. Abbe, Sr., age 76, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 18, 1943 to Leonard and Helen (Perna) Abbe in Toledo. Gary graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. He then went on to obtain his Associates Degree in Fire Science from Broward County Community College, in Florida. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Firefighter and Paramedic in North Lauderdale, Florida for 10 years. After moving back to Toledo, Gary was a Squad Captain for 10 years with Springfield Township #3 until he retired in 1993. He owned and operated First Out Fire Apparatus where he built fire trucks for roughly 10 years. Gary also owned Abbe Insurance for many years. He was an enthusiast of classic cars and loved to cook and was excellent at it. Gary's smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Nancy Abbe; children, Kim Sauter, David Harris, Michael Harris, Tom Boehk, Gary (Amy) Abbe, Jr., Terry (Barb) Abbe, and Marc (Michelle) Abbe; step-children, Steve Debbe and Jennifer (Dave) Scott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marilee Brown; and many other family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive guests on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or Paws and Whiskers.

To leave a special message for Gary's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
