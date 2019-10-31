|
Gary L. Krontz, Sr.
Gary L. Krontz, Sr., 71, of Toledo, Ohio entered the gates of Heaven on October 29th at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Mary Louise Krontz and grandson, Jacob Krontz. He was born in Millersburg, Ohio and attended Devilbiss High School. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Elaine Krontz; their children, John Krontz, Gary L. (Kelly) Krontz, Jr., Tracy (Mark) Evans, Heather (David) Jamie, Ronald D. (Shelly) Hammond, Jr., Rachael Koehler, Renee' (Anthony) Sinay; grandchildren, Brandon (Kali) Krontz, Alaina-Rai Krontz, Chase Krontz, Drake Krontz, Triston Krontz, Sean Evans, Sabrina (De'on) Bakhsh, Billy Petrey, Joshua (Nicole) Petrey, Andrew Petrey, Brenda Petrey, Cassandra Petrey, Sean Petrey, Grace (Chris) Curson, Mathias Koehler, Adam (Julie) Koehler, Anthony (Emily) Sinay II, Alexandra Sinay and Aaron Sinay; great grandchildren, Anastasia Krontz, Colson Krontz, Adrian Evans, Grayson Bakhsh, Raziel Bakhsh, Elijah Bakhsh, Layla Bakhsh, Gale Petrey, Shelby Petrey, Loretta Curson, Anneliese Petrey and Phoebe Petrey and two very special and close friends, Kyle Baker and Brenda Stotler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1st at NorthPoint Church of the Nazarene, 5825 Suder Ave. Pastor Donna Ebanks will officiate.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019