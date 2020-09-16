1/
Gary Lauman
1955 - 2020
Gary Lauman

Gary Lee Lauman, age 64, lost his long-time battle with illness and passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Gary was born November 28, 1955, in Toledo, OH, to Kenneth and Eleanor (Burns) Lauman. He spent many years at Balduf Bakery and later worked at Dominic's and Red Lobster. He will be forever remembered by relatives and friends for his fun-loving, kind and generous nature. Gary loved comic books, the outdoors and spending time fishing and camping with his family. Gary was an exceptional chess player, golfer, bowler and a regular in local Putt-Putt tournaments.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenny.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Notes of sympathy and memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
17
Interment
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
