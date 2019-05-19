Gary Lee Fisher



Gary Lee Fisher, age 70, died on May 12th in Holland, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carolyn Fisher and his brother Harold. Mourning his loss will be his daughters Marcy Hicks and Megan Fisher; brothers, Robert, Dale, Wayne and Roger; sister, Christine and many loving relatives, friends and neighbors. Dear to his heart were his "sons" Chip Lane, Mark and Jason Fisher. Gary loved to spend time with his daughters in the Colorado sunshine exploring the mountains. Sparkling blue eyes and a great smile, he enjoyed telling stories and was quick-witted. He never met a person who wasn't a friend.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Memorial donations may be made to Metroparks Toledo Foundation.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019