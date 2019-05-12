Gary Lee Krueger



Gary Lee Krueger, age 75 years of Erie, MI, died Friday at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. Born August 1, 1943 in LaSalle, Michigan, he was the son of Arthur and Grace (Roscoe) Krueger. He married Gloria Vance on April 25, 1963, and settled in Luna Pier where they started their family.



Gary was employed by Chrysler Jeep retiring in 2003.



He was an avid Walleye and Perch fisherman and loved deer hunting. He loved to farm his garden and traveling to northern Michigan.



Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria; sons, Richard (Annette) and Timothy (Terri) Krueger; grandchildren, Samantha, Stephanie, and Kymberlynn; and 4 great grandchildren, Lauren, Lilly, Phylis and Phillip. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019