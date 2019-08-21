|
|
Gary Paul Brysacz
Gary Paul Brysacz, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26 at the age of 81. Gary was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He worked hard, loved deeply, lived life to the fullest, was courageous, strong and faithful. He was a friend of Bill W for over 40 years. Gary impacted many on his journey of life and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Bea; daughters Lynn and Sue (Grigsby), grandchildren Nate and (Jessica), Drew and (Cammie) and Virginia.
There will be visitation for family and friends starting at 9:00 a.m. on August 24th at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns in the lower level of the church until the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019