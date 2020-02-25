|
|
Gary Philip McGibbeny
Gary Philip McGibbeny of Point Place died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday February 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. McGibbeny (Smith) with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born on August 5, 1946 to James "Phil" and Ethel Mae McGibbeny in Toledo, Ohio, he attended Sherman Elementary and Parkland Elementary, and Macomber High School from 1961-1965 with a focus on drafting. Gary married his sweetheart, Nancy Smith, on June 25, 1966 and then proudly served 4 years in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970 which included 3 tours in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. John R. Craig DD885 as a machinist mate. After his discharge from the Navy, Gary worked for Libby Glass until January 1972 when he began working as an operator for the City of Toledo at Water Reclamation. He retired in 2000 after 34 years. Gary and Nancy were members of the Placers Car Club and presently members of the Carptown Cruisers where they enjoyed showing their 1968 Dodge Charger R/T that has been owned since it was brand new. Gary was a life member of V.F.W. Post 3265 until they closed. He then transferred to Northwood V.F.W. Post 2984 as a life member. He was also a member of American Legion Post 110.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by 3 children, Christopher (Suzy), James (Nora), and Tania Jagodzinski (Brian); 8 grandchildren, Frank Garza (Veronica), Amber Jagodzinski (AJ), Devon McGibbeny (Madison), Jacob McGibbeny (Brittany), Shawn Jagodzinski (Rachel), Troy McGibbeny, Kyle McGibbeny, and Brianna Jagodzinski; 5 great grandchildren, Frankie, Isabella, and Ricky Garza and James and Madilynn Jean McGibbeny; and canine babies, Jill and Jenny. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and a brother, William, who died at birth; also maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Rabara presiding followed by interment with full military honors at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Our most sincere "thank you" goes to Sean Sullivan, Pastor Tim Rabara, Missy Mulligan, Sandy Wosha and Nicole Smith for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020