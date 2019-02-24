|
|
Gary Preston Weller
Gary Preston Weller, 64, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1954 to the late Clarence "Bud" and Arlene (Cole) Knerr in Lucas, OH. He married Judy Weller (Geddes). Gary and Judy made Xenia their home 25 years ago. Gary worked as a truck driver for Penske. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Samantha and Johnathan; siblings, Sharon (Barry) Wilson, Kathleen (Ed) Fitzpatrick, and Ron (Lynn) Distel; and many other loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Barns. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3 pm at Grace Christian Fellowship (1645 Spaulding Rd. Dayton, 45432). Gathering starts at 2 pm. To leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019