Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Gary Richard Hlavacek


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Richard Hlavacek Obituary
Gary Richard Hlavacek

Gary Richard Hlavacek, age 73, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away in his home Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019. He was born June 22, 1945 in Adrian, Michigan to Leslie A. and Mary Frances (Ondrovick) Hlavacek. On June 8, 1999 he married Lela M. Newton and she survives.

Gary served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 in Assumption. Gary worked in television broadcasting.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Lela; sister, Donna Sutherland; nieces, Lori Ann Miller, Brittany (Jason) Small and Jessica (Darren) Ratliff; nephews, Scott (Dana) Brown, Kevin Brown and Joe (Karen) Brown and sister-in-law, Naydean (Tom) Creason.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Sutherland; niece, Vicki Brown; Lori Miller's husband, Jeff Miller; and Gary's first wife, Carol.

In keeping with Gary's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on June 22, 2019
