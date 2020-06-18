Gary Scott Duhaime
07/11/1935 - 06/12/2020
Gary Scott Duhaime passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Friday, June 12, 2020. His passion was coaching. As a highly successful Basketball, Cross Country and Tennis coach, Gary was inducted into the Bedford (Temperance, Michigan) Hall of Fame twice for both his 3 sport coaching accomplishments and coach of Bedford's 1982 Girls Cross Country state championship team. He was also inducted into the Lima Shawnee (Lima, Ohio) Hall of Fame for his remarkable winning record in men's basketball in the late 1960's and early 1970's.
He was highly respected in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio coaching circles. Opponents feared "taking the court" to try to measure up against Coach Duhaime's formidable teams. His published book, "Ya Gotta Love It" became a basketball coach's bible for success following his innovative "fast break" that wreaked havoc on opponents. Known as Poppy and Papa, his other true passion and love was for his grandchildren and great grandchildren always having a story ready to tell and taking them on a "secret mission". He enjoyed diving in the Florida Keys and catching his own tropical fish to bring home for his aquarium or sell to the local pet stores in Toledo. He also played competitive tennis into his 70's. Gary taught English in the Northeast Ohio and Bedford school systems for over 40 years having achieved a Master's Degree and just shy of his Doctorate in Literature.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce (and her family); daughter, Sherry (Hank); son, Greg (Kelley); grandchildren, Craig (Andrea), Erica (Michael), Connor (Dani), and Kelsey; and great grandchildren, Elyse, Cole, Emily, and Jensen. He was preceded in death by his wife and biggest cheerleader for 54 years, Dodie (Dorothy); mom, Jane; dad, Fred; and brother, Mike.
The Family and Friends of Sherry and Greg are invited to a small service at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 North Summit St., Toledo, Ohio on Monday, June 22 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
The Family and Friends of Joyce Duhaime are invited to a service at One Hope Church, 4621 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, July 11 beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations being made to Ohio Living Hospice of Toledo or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. They were a true blessing during a very difficult time to both dad and the entire family. A special "Thank You" to Nichole and Chasity from Ohio Living Hospice of Toledo for being so supportive and helpful over the past 6 months. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 23, 2020.