When I was in 9th grade I asked Coach what I needed to do to start on the varsity team. He told me I needed to join the cross country team. So I did. I found out quickly that I was a significantly better runner and basketball ended. I went on to run track and cross country in college. My locker was right next to his class and he always had me come into his room to ask me how I was doing and ask about college plans. He truly cared about me and our team as people. One of the biggest influences in my life and Ill miss you coach.

Jasen Leffel

Student