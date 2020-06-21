(News story) Gary Scott Duhaime, a record-setting athletics coach who mentored students and helped them obtain scholarships that allowed them to pursue higher education, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 12, in Florida. He was 84.
The cause was a weakened heart in his later years of life, said his daughter, Sherry Duhaime. He died at home in Naples. In retirement, Mr. Duhaime split time between Naples and Toledo.
Mr. Duhaime was well-known and highly respected in coaching circles in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, where he coached basketball, cross country, and tennis for decades - his passion, according to his family. He also taught English in Ohio and Michigan for 40 years.
"He had high expectations for his ballplayers. They were very well disciplined. They had a curfew. They had a dress code. He was firm but very loving with them. I think they could always go to him and talk to him on any level," his daughter said. "He just genuinely loved his students and his ballplayers."
She said over the years he helped many obtain college scholarships, and always remained dedicated to his players.
"There were times if [students] couldn't afford a suit, he would go out and buy them a suit," she recalled. "He was just really devoted to the game and to the students."
Mr. Duhaime coached at Lima Shawnee High School in the 1960s and 1970s, and was later inducted into the school's hall of fame for his winning record in boys' basketball. He also taught for a time at the former Libbey High School in Toledo, his family said.
In Bedford, he coached three sports from the 1970s through the mid-90s. According to the Monroe News, Mr. Duhaime has the most victories of any boys' basketball coach in Bedford High School's history. He was twice inducted into the Bedford Hall of Fame for his coaching accomplishments.
He published a book on coaching in 1972, 'Ya Gotta Love It: A Coach's Guide to Championship Basketball.'
"His leadership style was different, I'd say unique," Bedford graduate and coach Bill Ryan, who played varsity basketball for Mr. Duhaime, told the Monroe News. "He very seldom raised his voice, but you wanted to play for him and worked hard because you wanted to show him you were ready."
His family said Mr. Duhaime remained active into his retirement, playing competitive tennis into his 70s even after a heart attack and bouts with cancer.
"He was hobbling until the end, as long as he could," said his son, Greg Duhaime. "Probably a month before his passing, he was still trying to figure out how to get out on the tennis court. That was never going to be possible again, but he was bound and determined that it was going to happen."
His son said that when he thinks of his father and his coaching career, a specific quote comes to mind.
"It was written on the wall of every locker room that he coached in, and that was: 'Do as I say, exactly as I say, do not deviate, and we shall win.' That has stuck to me forever," Greg Duhaime said.
He also had a favorite Toledo delicacy: Rudy's Hot Dog.
"He was, hands down, one of the biggest fans of Rudy's hot dogs that you'll ever see," his son said.
He was preceded in death by his wife and "cheerleader" of 54 years, Dodie. Mr. Duhaime remarried after his first wife's death in 2007 to Joyce Duhaime, who survives him along with his daughter, Sherry Duhaime; son, Greg Duhaime; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Friends and family of Sherry and Greg Duhaime are invited to a small service Monday at 1 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St.
Friends and family of Joyce Duhaime are invited to a service at One Hope Church, 4621 Glendale Ave., on July 11 beginning at 1 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Hospice of Toledo or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 21, 2020.