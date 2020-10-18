1/1
Gary Taptich
Gary Taptich

Heaven gained an incredible person Saturday. Gary Taptich, son of Nancy Taptich and Robert J. Taptich (deceased), left us to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. Words cannot explain the depth of his love for his family and friends. He went to St. Richards Parochial, St. Johns High School, and attended B.G.S.U. becoming a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where his brothers remained his extended family. Gary was best known for his jokes, laughs, and his wonderful personality, spoiling his nieces and nephews, and playing name that tune with his buddy Tom. More importantly he was so loved by his friends. Here are their memories of Gary. The world lost a wonderful man (JW); He was a good man with a big heart, great smile and laugh, and a blacksmiths grip (JC); There is no person with a stronger handshake and a bigger heart. He always expected the best from everyone and that included himself (TM); Taps had an influence on everyone he met (JC). And from all his Pike Brothers: His memory will live with us all for the rest of our lives.

He is survived in life by Nancy his Mom; siblings, Greg, (wife Helen), Jill, Glenn (wife Pam), Brian, Joy (husband Jeff); nieces and nephews, Jason, Scott (wife Shannon), Kaleigh (husband Tony), Robby, Jenny (husband Jordan) and Addison, Mason, Micah, and Ethan; his great niece and nephews. We will all miss him more than words can say. Our hearts are broken. Love you Geeb.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
8 entries
October 17, 2020
Great Teammate!
Kevin Cassidy
Friend
October 17, 2020
One of a kind!
Kevin Cassidy
Friend
October 17, 2020
Our Guy!
Kevin Cassidy
Friend
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 15, 2020
Enjoyed meeting up with him at Frickers in Maumee with several of our friends from St. John's HS . We will all miss him so much. He was a really nice guy. Please except our deepest condolences.
Ronald Nagucki
Classmate
October 14, 2020
Jill, my deepest condolences to you and your Mom. Gary was a wonderful guy, a great fraternity brother. He was always smiling and joking, an absolute pleasure to be around. I'm glad I got to spend 3 yrs of my life around him. God Bless.
Bruce Heldt
Friend
October 13, 2020
To the whole Taptich clan: Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Sue and I offer you our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life.
Joseph Scherer
Friend
October 11, 2020
To the whole Taptich family, we send our heart filled condolences to you. Fond memories that will last forever.
One great family.
Mary Beth and Larry Young
Coworker
