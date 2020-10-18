Gary Taptich



Heaven gained an incredible person Saturday. Gary Taptich, son of Nancy Taptich and Robert J. Taptich (deceased), left us to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. Words cannot explain the depth of his love for his family and friends. He went to St. Richards Parochial, St. Johns High School, and attended B.G.S.U. becoming a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where his brothers remained his extended family. Gary was best known for his jokes, laughs, and his wonderful personality, spoiling his nieces and nephews, and playing name that tune with his buddy Tom. More importantly he was so loved by his friends. Here are their memories of Gary. The world lost a wonderful man (JW); He was a good man with a big heart, great smile and laugh, and a blacksmiths grip (JC); There is no person with a stronger handshake and a bigger heart. He always expected the best from everyone and that included himself (TM); Taps had an influence on everyone he met (JC). And from all his Pike Brothers: His memory will live with us all for the rest of our lives.



He is survived in life by Nancy his Mom; siblings, Greg, (wife Helen), Jill, Glenn (wife Pam), Brian, Joy (husband Jeff); nieces and nephews, Jason, Scott (wife Shannon), Kaleigh (husband Tony), Robby, Jenny (husband Jordan) and Addison, Mason, Micah, and Ethan; his great niece and nephews. We will all miss him more than words can say. Our hearts are broken. Love you Geeb.





