Gary Wayne Brown, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer. Gary was born July 9, 1946 to Wayne and Marilyn Brown in Sandusky, Ohio.



Gary spent 30 years as a Banker at Toledo Trust retiring in 2000. He met his wife Maria Ciotoli at Toledo Trust and were married in September 1968. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last year.



Gary gave back to his country by enlisting in the Ohio National Guard retiring after spending 23 years of faithful service in 1989. He retired as an E8 Master Sergeant.



Gary was an avid sports fan and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and a big Cleveland Indians and Browns fan as well.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maria; son, Gary (Judy), of CA; one grandson who he was so proud of, Colton; brother, David (Loree) Brown, of FL; sister-in-law, Angie (Larry) Lemle, of KY; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



There will be no visitation or services per Gary's request. A Private Celebration will be held later in July. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the of Northwest Ohio or of Northwest Ohio.



