Gayle Diane Mosley Gayle D. Mosley, 78, of Toledo, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born December 28, 1941 in Sylvania, OH, to parents Louis and June (Fosnaugh) Schlieman, and they preceded her in death. Gayle was employed as a bookkeeper with Palmer and Associates before retiring. She also delivered newspapers for multiple companies, including but not limited to the Toledo Blade for many years. Gayle was an amazing woman to know and be loved by. She was happiest when spending time with loved ones, and considered many to be family. She would do whatever she could to help those that she loved, and that was what she loved to do. She was an avid fan of Walt Disney World, and a dog lover. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, watching sports on television, and dining out, amongst other things. She is survived by her grandchildren, Dawn Burnett, DaShelle Cranker, and Stanley "Skip" Applegate; great-grandchildren, Maegan Applegate, Stephanie Taylor, Jonathan Cranker, Ronald Nichols, Christopher Applegate, and Arielle White; great-great-grandchildren, Rihanna Nichols and Titan Nofziger; niece, Kim Schlieman Krasula, nephew, David Schlieman Jr, niece Deborah (Douglas) Warrington, several grand-nephews and nieces, 2 great-grand nephews, and several cousins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ancel Mosley. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Lucas County K-9 Control. At Gayle's request there will be no service of visitation. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.