Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
Gayle Jean McCoy


1935 - 2020
Gayle Jean McCoy Obituary
Gayle Jean (Johnson) McCoy

Gayle Jean McCoy, 84, of Toledo, OH passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 11, 1935 in Toledo to Floyd and Bertha (Eichman) Johnson. She married Lawrence G. McCoy in the back of a little barbershop in Michigan on December 4, 1954 and later had the union blessed at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Toledo.

Gayle was a 1953 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and retired from the Toledo Hospital in 1983 as a unit clerk on the maternity ward. Gayle and her husband traveled across country in their travel trailer visiting their children until settling at Irish Hills campground. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, as well as her art projects. Gayle also liked boating with her husband, belonging to the Ottawa River Yacht Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Gayle is survived by her loving children, Patricia (Lisa) McCoy, Debra Copsey, Shaun (Bruce) Ferguson, Lorrie (Scott) Smith and Lawrence (Diana) McCoy Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany, Dane, Kelly, Dallas, Danielle, Cortney, Zachery, Carson, Walker, Christopher, Nicholas, Olivia; great-grandchildren, Aliza, Aundrea, Kingston, Kyrie and Tynslee; and brother-in-law, Clyde (Kathleen) McCoy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bruce Ferguson; and sister, Geraldine Coventry.

Friends will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613 where a funeral Mass will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, 8010 Roswell Rd #120, Atlanta, GA 30350 in honor of Gayle's daughter, Lorrie Smith. Condolences can be shared at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020
