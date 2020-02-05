|
Gayle Madlinski Vrooman
Surprise, its me writing my own obituary, I passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. I was born September 26, 1949 in Toledo but lived most of my life in Sylvania. I graduated Whitmer High School and Machere Beauty Academy in 1967. I worked 4 years as a hair stylist, then assistant taught in the first special need unit in Sylvania at Stranahan Elementary School for 9 years. Bonnie Graney and I made many beautiful memories together with the children and our Florida trips as best friends forever. I always loved the company of children and when my own came I was a Brownie and Cub Scout leader.
After becoming an LPN, I worked at Crestview Assisted Living in Sylvania for 20 years. Our residents were cared for in a loving environment and life-long friendships were formed. Thank you to Sue and Laurie for all of your support. I have been so blessed to have many close friends.
Jan (Schmoug) who loved to be chased by spiders at Dad's cottage, Val who I met doing her hair, the "Ya Yas", with sister Lynn, Vicki, and Nancy. What fun we had at Put-In-Bay and Tybee Island, and Mary Kay who I first met at Stranahan and partied with through the years. So many friends through the years and how great to reunite with the Whitmer girls these last 15 years with awesome Sharon as our fearless leader. To many friends to mention but a special thank you to those who were able to support me through Cancer.
My greatest joys in life have been my son, Chad, daughter, Stacie, and my grandchildren, Kennedy and Carter whose proud parents are Chad (my son) and Velma Buter Vrooman. I am blessed with memories of pool parties at my Mom's, cottage fun with my Dad at Sweezy Lake, scouting, campfires, the zoo and zoo classes, X-mas cookie decorating, Jesus birthday cakes, travels, especially to Florida and the amazing cruise Mom took my sister and I on.
Preceded in my passing are parents, Don and Donna Madlinski; grandparents, Jack and Aggie Madlinski; and Hank and Eva Shaw. Also, my brother, Brent Madlinski;and nephew, Chris Robarge.
I am survived by my children and grandchildren; my sister, Lynn (Danny) Robarge; their daughter, Ashley (Adam) Hoffman; my brothers 3 daughters; my nieces, Rhonda (Bill) Hurley, Terri (Bill) Benson, and Amy (Mike) Sharky. Also, great nieces and nephews and cousins, as well as one of my favorite lifetime companions, Kevin Reynolds.
Now I have an important message for the ladies. Please get your mammograms and do frequent self-breast exams laying down, standing up, and leaning forward. Don't rely only on the letter you receive after your mammograms. Your primary care doctor receives a full report. Ask for that information if you notice breast changes of any kind. Request "a diagnostic mammogram", even if you are within a year of your last mammogram. Insurance should pay, mine did. The test also involves an ultrasound. Be proactive ladies. It could save your life. Pass it on.
If you would like to make a memorable contribution, please consider:
Racing for Recovery c/o Todd Crandell 6202 Trust Drive, Holland, OH 43528 Thank you, Todd for founding Racing for Recovery. Because of you and the program, many lives have been saved. A gathering for memory sharing and fellowship for Gayle's closest friends and family will be announced at a later date. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020