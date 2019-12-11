|
Gayle W. Phebus
Gayle W. Phebus, age 71, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, peacefully surrounded by a room full of loved ones at Promedica Toledo Hospital. Gayle was born in Jackson, Michigan, on May 29, 1948, to the late John and Ruth (Ford) Phebus.
Gayle was a long time employee of Toledo Jeep. After retirement, he purchased Agri-Parts Supply in Temperance, MI, which he later sold to his son, G.W. Gayle. He enjoyed fishing, riding his tractors, gardening and woodworking. Gayle graduated from Hanover Horton High School in 1966 and was a graduate of Central Michigan University.
Gayle leaves behind his wife, Sherry; son, G.W. (Amanda) Phebus; daughter, Tina Phebus; step daughters, Nicole Choate, Michelle Geeting, Lindsey (Tim) Wisnewski; 6 grandchildren, David, Blake, Westin, Ty, Teddy, Anna; sister, Sheryl (Steve) Davis; brother, Paul Phebus; his beloved dogs, Sawyer, Bess, Cherokee and his fishing buddy, Rick Waller.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Molden and brothers, Mike Phebus and Scottie Phebus.
Visitors will be welcomed, Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019