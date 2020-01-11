Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler


1936 - 2020
Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler Obituary
Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler

Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler, 83, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1936 to Wilson and Iva Beaveron. Gerry worked as a school bus driver and then worked for the Woolco Department Store in the cosmetic department. She was a member of the Fort Industry Chapter 391-Order of the Eastern Star. Gerry enjoyed crafts and needlework.

Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; sons, Richard D. and Randy; grandson, Daniel Wheeler; great granddaughter, Paisley Litten; and brothers, Gerald, Larry and William Beaverson. Surviving are her children, Glenn (Judy) Wheeler, Debra (Dana) Razook and David (Terri) Wheeler; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Roger) Verburg; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary where friends may visit after 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020
