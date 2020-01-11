|
Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler
Gearaldene L. "Gerry" Wheeler, 83, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1936 to Wilson and Iva Beaveron. Gerry worked as a school bus driver and then worked for the Woolco Department Store in the cosmetic department. She was a member of the Fort Industry Chapter 391-Order of the Eastern Star. Gerry enjoyed crafts and needlework.
Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; sons, Richard D. and Randy; grandson, Daniel Wheeler; great granddaughter, Paisley Litten; and brothers, Gerald, Larry and William Beaverson. Surviving are her children, Glenn (Judy) Wheeler, Debra (Dana) Razook and David (Terri) Wheeler; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Roger) Verburg; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary where friends may visit after 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020