To Jane and your family , please receive my deepest condolences for Gene’s passing . He was truly a fine man and outstanding citizen and father. Gene taught me about Arco and it’s service department and what it meant to give the best service to all of our customers , it built lasting relationships with all . I will always remember that lesson and greatly appreciate this very outstanding man . My best to all of his family . With much love , Tom Archambeau

Tom Archambeau

Coworker