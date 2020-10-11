1/1
Gene A. Ruch
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene A. Ruch

April 2, 1927 - Oct. 7, 2020

Gene A. Ruch, age 93, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, OH. He was born on April 2, 1927 in Luckey OH to Walter and Alvina (Sielschott) Ruch. He graduated from Troy-Luckey High School in 1945, having lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Right out of high school and missing his graduation, he served in the United States Navy during WWII. On May 10, 1950 he married Jane Bringman at Salem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Gene and Jane have raised 2 children and celebrated over 70 years of marriage. He was a Service Manager at Arco Refrigeration and Air-conditioning for 40 plus years before retiring.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served in many ministries over the years including the church council. He was on the Luckey Town Council, having served as a past President of the council and he was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Post #183. He and Jane lived on Lake Erie over 20 years, therefore, Gene also served on the board trustees of The Sand Beach Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but it was his family, especially his grandchildren that he enjoyed the most.

In addition to his wife, Jane; Gene is survived by his daughter, Cindi (Tim) Ernsthausen of Pemberville and son, Jeff (Laurie) Ruch of Pemberville; grandchildren, Wes (Lori) Ernsthausen of Pemberville, Cassie Ernsthausen of Bowling Green, Korie (Ryan) Anthony of Twinsburg, OH, and Clayton (Torrie) Ruch of Oregon, OH. Great-grandchildren, Emily and Lainey Ernsthausen and Averie Anthony; sister, Theone Caris; sister-in-law, Pat Ruch and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell and Royce Ruch; sister, DeLores Kleine and in-laws, Don Caris, Anne Ruch and Edgar Kleine.

Family and friends were received 9:00-11:00 a.m., with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 303 Park Drive, Luckey, OH. Officiating, was be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church or Williston Home of Mercy. Those wishing to express and word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 9, 2020
To Jane and your family , please receive my deepest condolences for Gene’s passing . He was truly a fine man and outstanding citizen and father. Gene taught me about Arco and it’s service department and what it meant to give the best service to all of our customers , it built lasting relationships with all . I will always remember that lesson and greatly appreciate this very outstanding man . My best to all of his family . With much love , Tom Archambeau
Tom Archambeau
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
October 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol White
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved