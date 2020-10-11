Gene A. Ruch
April 2, 1927 - Oct. 7, 2020
Gene A. Ruch, age 93, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, OH. He was born on April 2, 1927 in Luckey OH to Walter and Alvina (Sielschott) Ruch. He graduated from Troy-Luckey High School in 1945, having lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Right out of high school and missing his graduation, he served in the United States Navy during WWII. On May 10, 1950 he married Jane Bringman at Salem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Gene and Jane have raised 2 children and celebrated over 70 years of marriage. He was a Service Manager at Arco Refrigeration and Air-conditioning for 40 plus years before retiring.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served in many ministries over the years including the church council. He was on the Luckey Town Council, having served as a past President of the council and he was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Post #183. He and Jane lived on Lake Erie over 20 years, therefore, Gene also served on the board trustees of The Sand Beach Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but it was his family, especially his grandchildren that he enjoyed the most.
In addition to his wife, Jane; Gene is survived by his daughter, Cindi (Tim) Ernsthausen of Pemberville and son, Jeff (Laurie) Ruch of Pemberville; grandchildren, Wes (Lori) Ernsthausen of Pemberville, Cassie Ernsthausen of Bowling Green, Korie (Ryan) Anthony of Twinsburg, OH, and Clayton (Torrie) Ruch of Oregon, OH. Great-grandchildren, Emily and Lainey Ernsthausen and Averie Anthony; sister, Theone Caris; sister-in-law, Pat Ruch and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell and Royce Ruch; sister, DeLores Kleine and in-laws, Don Caris, Anne Ruch and Edgar Kleine.
Family and friends were received 9:00-11:00 a.m., with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 303 Park Drive, Luckey, OH. Officiating, was be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church or Williston Home of Mercy. Those wishing to express and word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
