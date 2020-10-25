Gene E. Zimmerman
06/01/1928 - 10/22/2020
Gene E. Zimmerman, age 92, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 1, 1928, in Toledo to the late Elmer and Mabel (Kern) Zimmerman. Gene graduated from Macomber High School in 1946, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met his wife, Joyce, at church and they were happily married for 65 years.
Gene retired in 1990, after being an electrician for over 45 years at Allied Chemical/Plaskon. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golf, reading, crossword puzzles, baseball (especially the Detroit Tigers), and expressing his artistic ability by drawing and writing. Gene will be remembered for his high level of intelligence, witty sense of humor, and as a thoughtful and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce (Bohnsack) Zimmerman; children, Karen (John) Pautz, Sandra Zimmerman, Linda Bryant; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Zimmerman and Judy (John) Hirzel. Gene was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joanne Norman and Jack Zimmerman.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Military honors and burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. The funeral can be viewed via live stream by visiting the Tribute Wall on Gene's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
where condolences and fond remembrances can also be shared with his family. Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation; 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 or a charity of the donor's choice
.