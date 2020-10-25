1/1
Gene E. Zimmerman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene E. Zimmerman

06/01/1928 - 10/22/2020

Gene E. Zimmerman, age 92, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 1, 1928, in Toledo to the late Elmer and Mabel (Kern) Zimmerman. Gene graduated from Macomber High School in 1946, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met his wife, Joyce, at church and they were happily married for 65 years.

Gene retired in 1990, after being an electrician for over 45 years at Allied Chemical/Plaskon. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golf, reading, crossword puzzles, baseball (especially the Detroit Tigers), and expressing his artistic ability by drawing and writing. Gene will be remembered for his high level of intelligence, witty sense of humor, and as a thoughtful and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce (Bohnsack) Zimmerman; children, Karen (John) Pautz, Sandra Zimmerman, Linda Bryant; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Zimmerman and Judy (John) Hirzel. Gene was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joanne Norman and Jack Zimmerman.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Military honors and burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. The funeral can be viewed via live stream by visiting the Tribute Wall on Gene's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com where condolences and fond remembrances can also be shared with his family. Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation; 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 or a charity of the donor's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved