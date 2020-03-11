|
(News story) TEMPERANCE - Gene H. Christian of Temperance, a longtime Toledo restaurateur who was an Army veteran, died Feb. 9 at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. He was 92.
He had cardiovascular problems, his son Michael said.
The elder Mr. Christian owned the 19th Hole on Sylvania Avenue in West Toledo from the time he inherited it in the early 1980s until the day he died, his son said.
Mr. Christian also operated the bar since the time he took over until retiring from running the business in 2012, when his health declined and both of his legs were amputated.
"He just loved interacting with customers at the bar on a daily basis," his son said, adding that his father especially enjoyed it while watching the University of Michigan–Ohio State University football games at his bar.
Before owning and operating the 19th Hole, the elder Mr. Christian ran the DelRae, a restaurant his parents used to own that was next door to the bar.
He ran the restaurant from about 1947, when he returned to Toledo following his honorable discharge from the Army, until 1978, when his parents closed it.
In retirement, Mr. Christian stayed active, attending NASCAR races and vacationing at his summer cottage at Posey Lake in southern Michigan, where he went for boat rides.
Mr. Christian was also an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan Wolverines fan.
"He was a good guy," his son said. "He loved people and went along with everybody... Owning the bar helped him interact with people."
Mr. Christian was born Jan. 20, 1928 in Toledo, to Lillian and Henry Christian.
In 1945, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and enlisted in the Army. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division for two years and was honorably discharged in 1947.
Mr. Christian then returned to the Toledo area and attended the University of Toledo for about a year before joining the family business.
In 1958, he married Marguerite "Peggy" Farmer. Together, they raised three sons and enjoyed dancing and spending time at their cottage.
She died in 2013.
Surviving are their sons, Michael, Scott, and Jon Christian.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony from 2 to 5 p.m. March 29 at Knights-Columbus Banquet Hall, 4256 Secor Rd.
Arrangements are by Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at\ [email protected], 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020