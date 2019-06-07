|
Gene H. Mominee
Gene H. Mominee, age 74, passed away Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Judy Well; his wife, Sheila Mominee and his beloved daughter, Amy Mominee.
Gene is survived by his son, Robert (Louanna) Mominee; daughter, Andrea Swope; grandchildren, Emily (Christopher) Denny, Elizabeth Mominee and Summer Swope; sister, Nancy Mominee; brother, Jim Wells; sister, Debbie (Bill) Morstadt; along with 8 nieces and nephews.Gene proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Saratoga from 1964-1968. He worked for Colton (Marsulex) Chemical in Oregon, Ohio, for 33 years. After retiring he worked for Pathlabs. Gene was a great man and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service to be held at Christ United Methodist Church on June 21 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019