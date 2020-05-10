Gene J. WittmanGene J. Wittman, 79, of Martin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1940, in Graytown, Ohio, to Fredrick and Mildred Wittman. Gene served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 8 years. He was in the 148th Armored Infantry and 107th Armored Calvary. Gene worked as a print operator for Textile Leather in Toledo, retiring after 42 years. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church (Blackberry) where he made many friends and enjoyed playing dart ball. Gene also enjoyed camping, playing softball for the Williston Merchants, and was a Purple Martins enthusiast. He will be dearly missed.Gene is survived by his sons, Jeff (Judy) Wittman and Ken (Trina) Wittman; special friend, Jean Witt and their dog, Gracie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents.Family and friends may visit at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 10-12 p.m. where private funeral services will be held and livestreamed at 12 p.m. on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Allen-Clay Joint Fire District.