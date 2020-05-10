Gene J. Wittman
1940 - 2020
Gene J. Wittman

Gene J. Wittman, 79, of Martin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1940, in Graytown, Ohio, to Fredrick and Mildred Wittman. Gene served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 8 years. He was in the 148th Armored Infantry and 107th Armored Calvary. Gene worked as a print operator for Textile Leather in Toledo, retiring after 42 years. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church (Blackberry) where he made many friends and enjoyed playing dart ball. Gene also enjoyed camping, playing softball for the Williston Merchants, and was a Purple Martins enthusiast. He will be dearly missed.

Gene is survived by his sons, Jeff (Judy) Wittman and Ken (Trina) Wittman; special friend, Jean Witt and their dog, Gracie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents.

Family and friends may visit at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 10-12 p.m. where private funeral services will be held and livestreamed at 12 p.m. on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Allen-Clay Joint Fire District.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
MAY
10
Funeral service
12:00 AM
At Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
So sorry to read of Gene's passing. Our sincere sympathy to the family. Gene and Mel worked at Textileather for many years together. He called Mel several times in the past. Which Mel thought was a nice gesture since they hadn't seen each other in years. We will remember him fondly.
Mel Binkowski
Friend
May 8, 2020
Going to miss his smile
Ruth Burris
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
