Gene K. Stambaugh
Gene K. Stambaugh, 90 , of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born November 28, 1929, in Bryan, OH, to Truman and Adeline (Baerlin) Stambaugh.
Gene was employed as a Railroad Yard Master at Toledo Terminal for over 42 years. He enjoyed his daily ten-mile walks, fixing things, a master of Railroad trivia and meeting his former coworkers for monthly luncheons.
He is survived by his loving sons, Charles (Therese), Steve (Kimberly), and William Stambaugh; grandchildren, Jamie, Jonathon, Melissa, Nicholas, Chase, Noah; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Helen Goeder, Von (Faith), Don (Pat), Byron (Marlene) Dale (Bonnie) Stambaugh; sister in law, Ruth Stambaugh. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret, in 1961; second wife, Marjorie, April 22, 2020; daughter, Linda Brogan; brother, Hank; and brother in law, Darwin Goeder.
A Celebration of Gene and Marjorie's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, assisted the family with arrangements. Those wishing to give a memorial to a charity of the donor's choice
