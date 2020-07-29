1/1
Gene K. Stambaugh
1929 - 2020
Gene K. Stambaugh

Gene K. Stambaugh, 90 , of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born November 28, 1929, in Bryan, OH, to Truman and Adeline (Baerlin) Stambaugh.

Gene was employed as a Railroad Yard Master at Toledo Terminal for over 42 years. He enjoyed his daily ten-mile walks, fixing things, a master of Railroad trivia and meeting his former coworkers for monthly luncheons.

He is survived by his loving sons, Charles (Therese), Steve (Kimberly), and William Stambaugh; grandchildren, Jamie, Jonathon, Melissa, Nicholas, Chase, Noah; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Helen Goeder, Von (Faith), Don (Pat), Byron (Marlene) Dale (Bonnie) Stambaugh; sister in law, Ruth Stambaugh. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret, in 1961; second wife, Marjorie, April 22, 2020; daughter, Linda Brogan; brother, Hank; and brother in law, Darwin Goeder.

A Celebration of Gene and Marjorie's life will be celebrated at a later date.

Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, assisted the family with arrangements. Those wishing to give a memorial to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be offered to Gene's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
