Geneva I. Stevenson


1922 - 2020
Geneva I. Stevenson Obituary
Geneva I. Stevenson

Geneva I. Stevenson, 97, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Spring Meadows Extended Care Center, Holland. She was born May 13, 1922 to Everett E. and Dola L. (Russell) Sams, in Delta, OH. She married Roscoe Shaffer, and later married Henry F. Stevenson

Geneva graduated from Wauseon High School in 1940. She took the train by herself to California at age 20, to visit her husband before he shipped out for W.W.II. while her parents watched her first 2 born children. Geneva enjoyed playing the piano and loved to play happy birthday for everyone. She took flying lessons while in her early 20's and never forgot making a three-point landing on a dirt runway in Wauseon.

Geneva is survived by her sons, Nelson (Barbara) Shaffer and Michael (Cindy) Stevenson; grandchildren, Nelson Jr., and Brad Shaffer, Dola and McKenzie Stevenson, Shannon, Dale Rene, Terry, and Larry Rae; great grandson, Kyle Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Rae and brother, Merrill Sams.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home. Geneva was laid to rest at Zion Cemetery, Wauseon, OH.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Toledo Animal Shelter or the First Christian Church. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
