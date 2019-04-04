Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Geneva Lee Cherry-Mischka Obituary
Geneva Lee Cherry-Mischka

2/28/38 ~ 3/30/19

Geneva also affectionately known as Ginny, was born to Loyal and Opal Davis on February 28, 1938. She worked for City Auto Stamping for 24 years before retiring.

Preceding her in death are her parents; daughters, Carolyn Sue Cherry and Diana Monroe; son, Charles Cherry Jr.; husband, Charles Cherry, Sr. and second husband, Henry Mischka; brothers, Dean Hunt, Gary, Robert, Duane and Dick Davis; sister, Joyce Davis.

Surviving is her daughter, Patty (Mark) Farrell; grandchildren, Shannon (Joe), Steven (Morgan), Glen (Chelsea) Johnson; Cyrena, Timmy, Tad (Teresa) and Tony Monroe; Felicia (Craig) Ward and Charles Cherry III and his children; Kassandra Cherry and her children; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashton, Adyn, Sofia, Braydnn, Vada, Mason and Chase; many nieces and nephews and four legged family, Oozie, Remmie, Sagie May and Motor.

The family will receive guests on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with her Sharing of Memories starting in the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to any animal .

To leave a special message for Ginny's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019
