Geneva M. Berry
Geneva M. Berry, 87, of Toledo, Ohio, made her transition of life of February 2, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Facility. Geneva was born in Murray, Kentucky, on April 14, 1931, to the parents of Shirley Jackson and Willie Stubblefield Jackson. She attended Libbey High School and was a current member of Braden United Methodist Church. Her last role was that of Communion Stewards. She retired from The Toledo Hospital after 38 years of service. After retiring she worked for 10 years for visiting nurses. In addition, she volunteered for 2 years for The Toledo Museum of Art.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Braden United Methodist Church, 4725 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43615. The Family hour will be 11:00 a.m. to Noon and going home service at 12:00 noon, Rev. Cecil Thompson, pastor and officiant, Rev. William Davis, eulogist. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019