Genevieve Agnes Koberstein
Genevieve Agnes (Genny "G") Koberstein, 74, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on December 18, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Marie (Walter) Schlagheck. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Toledo, Ohio in 1963. She married Donald F. Koberstein on August 10, 1994 and he survives.
Genny was employed at Columbia Gas in Toledo, Ohio for 30 years, retiring as Plant Manager on January 1, 2000. While there, she became the first female pipe inspector for the company. She was a longtime active auxiliary member of Nugents Canal Yacht Club; lifetime auxiliary member of both the Port Clinton VFW Post 2480 and the Eagles Aerie Lodge 2295. She was an active bowler for more than 50 years including local leagues, local state & national tournaments. She also played softball in her younger days. She also enjoyed boat trips to many locations on Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and North Channel.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; children, Donald F. Koberstein, Jr., Gibsonburg, Ohio, Jennifer L. Koberstein, Toledo, Ohio, Daniel P. Koberstein, Toledo, Ohio, Sarah E. (Dan) Beamer, Toledo, Ohio, and Josh E. (Heather) Koberstein, Northwood, Ohio; grandchildren, Marie, Daniel, Dana, Dana, Michael, Emma, David, Josh, and Christine; brothers, Paul (Jackie) Schlagheck, William (Mary) Schlagheck, and Ray (Julie) Schlagheck; sister-in-law, Sue; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana L. Koberstein; granddaughter, Jessica Koberstein; sisters, Jeanne (George) Horen and Rita (David) Baur; and brothers, Gerald (Yvonne) Schlagheck, Richard (Jane) Schlagheck, Father Regis Schlagheck, and Pat Schlagheck.
Per Genny's wishes, there will be private visitation for immediate family only, and then cremation will take place.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Nugent's Canal Yacht Club, 3035 W. Canal Road, Port Clinton, Ohio. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory in Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019